How to Remove Oil Stains From Clothes: A Simple Method

" " Dirty jeans? No problem. speedphoto / Shutterstock

Oil stains on clothes can be frustrating, especially when they seem impossible to remove.

Whether it's from cooking oil or other greasy stains, knowing how to remove oil stains from clothes — and tackling them quickly — can make all the difference. With the right approach, you can get oil stains out of clothes and restore your garments to their original condition.

From stubborn oil stains to set-in oil stains, it's important to use proven techniques and cleaning products. Dish soap, baking soda, and liquid laundry detergent are household staples that can help eliminate even the toughest grease stains.