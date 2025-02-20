How to Remove Oil Stains From Clothes: A Simple Method

By: Zach Taras  |  Feb 20, 2025
Dirty jeans? No problem. speedphoto / Shutterstock

Oil stains on clothes can be frustrating, especially when they seem impossible to remove.

Whether it's from cooking oil or other greasy stains, knowing how to remove oil stains from clothes — and tackling them quickly — can make all the difference. With the right approach, you can get oil stains out of clothes and restore your garments to their original condition.

Advertisement

From stubborn oil stains to set-in oil stains, it's important to use proven techniques and cleaning products. Dish soap, baking soda, and liquid laundry detergent are household staples that can help eliminate even the toughest grease stains.

Contents
  1. Materials: Easy, Household Items to Attack Those Oily Stains
  2. Step 1: Blot and Remove Excess Oil
  3. Step 2: Apply Dish Soap or Liquid Detergent
  4. Step 3: Sprinkle Baking Soda for Stubborn Oil Stains
  5. Step 4: Soak in Warm Water
  6. Step 5: Wash with Liquid Laundry Detergent
  7. Step 6: Check for Remaining Oil Residue
  8. Step 7: Air Dry the Garment

Materials: Easy, Household Items to Attack Those Oily Stains

There are all kinds of products you can use to clean oil stains, and many of them are formulated directly for this purpose. However, you probably already own stuff that's nearly or just as good. Combined with a little elbow grease, you might not even need to machine wash an oil-stained garment.

  • Liquid dishwashing detergent: Dishwashing liquid is formulated to aggressively cut grease, which means it'll be effective (even in small amounts) when applied to a stain on your clothes. You can even make your own dish detergent.
  • Baking soda: Sodium bicarbonate (the chemical formula for baking soda), that surprisingly versatile substance, can also be a helpful ally in the fight against stubborn stains on clothing.
  • Hot water: Water, especially if it's hot, is another helpful, common substance for washing stains out of clothes. The heat in water helps to dissolve the oil, making it easier to wash away.

Advertisement

Step 1: Blot and Remove Excess Oil

Start by blotting the stained area with a clean paper towel or cloth to remove excess oil. Be gentle to avoid spreading the grease stains further. This step helps prevent the oil from soaking deeper into the fabric. An absorbent cloth or paper towel can be used for this step.

Advertisement

Step 2: Apply Dish Soap or Liquid Detergent

Squirt a small amount of dish soap or liquid dishwashing detergent directly onto the oil stain. Gently rub the dish detergent into the fabric with your fingers or a soft brush. Dish soap is designed to cut through grease, making it effective for stubborn oil and food stains.

Advertisement

Step 3: Sprinkle Baking Soda for Stubborn Oil Stains

For set-in oil stains or stubborn stains, sprinkle baking soda over the affected area after applying dish soap. Baking soda helps absorb the remaining oil residue and adds a mild abrasive effect. Let it sit for 10-15 minutes before moving on to the next step.

Advertisement

Step 4: Soak in Warm Water

Fill a basin or sink with warm water and submerge the stained garment. Gently agitate the water to help loosen the grease stains. Allow the item to soak for 15 to 30 minutes to give the cleaning agents time to work.

Advertisement

Step 5: Wash with Liquid Laundry Detergent

After soaking, apply a small amount of liquid laundry detergent directly onto the stain and rub it in gently. Then, wash the garment in your washing machine using the hottest water safe for the fabric. Check the care label on the garment to determine whether to use hot or cold water for the wash cycle.

Advertisement

Step 6: Check for Remaining Oil Residue

Before drying, inspect the garment to ensure the stain is gone. If the stain persists, repeat the process of applying dish soap, baking soda and liquid detergent before rewashing.

Avoid drying the garment until you're sure the oil stain is completely removed, as heat can set the stain permanently, especially electric dryer heat.

Advertisement

Step 7: Air Dry the Garment

Once the stain is gone, air dry the garment rather than using a dryer. Air drying ensures that any faint traces of oil don't become baked into the fabric. When the garment is dry, check again to confirm the stain is fully removed.

By following these steps, you can effectively remove grease stains and keep your clothes looking fresh. Whether you're dealing with cooking oil or stubborn oil stains, these simple methods will help restore your garments.

Advertisement

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...