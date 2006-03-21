Learn how to remove rubber cement stains­. George Doyle/ Getty Images

­Rubber cement stains can be tricky to remove. Here are some stain removal tips to use when rubber cement stains occur.

The first step in removing rubber cement stains is to identify the stained material.­­­

Advertisement

­Below are the most common types of materials that can become rubber cement-stained, with steps on how to remove rubber cement from each:

Fibers such as Acetate, Acrylic Fabric, Burlap, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Cotton, Fiberglass, Linen Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Rayon, Silk, Spandex, Triacetate, Wool

Hard surfaces such as Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Cork, Glass, Leather, Linoleum, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Plexiglas, Stainless Steel, Suede, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering, Wood

­