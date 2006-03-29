Soap is supposed to be a cleaning agent, but get it on the wrong surface and it's a staining agent. Follow these tips to breakdown buildup.

How to Remove Soap Spots From:

Acetate, Acrylic Fabric, Burlap, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Modacrylic,

Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Rayon, Silk, Spandex, Triacetate, Wool

Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) with cool water. If stain persists, thoroughly flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) it with cool water. If the color has been altered, or to prevent fading or bleeding, neutralize the spot with a few drops of a mild acid such as lemon juice, white vinegar, or 10% acetic acid solution. Sponge thoroughly with cool water. If soap has a high lye content, the fabric may be damaged permanently. Silk and wool are weakened and sometimes destroyed by strong soap, so be especially prompt in treatment.

How to Remove Soap Spots From:

Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Brass, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Chromium, Copper, Coral, Cork, Fiberglass, Glass, Gold, Grout, Iron, Ivory, Jade, Linoleum, Marble, Opal, Paint (flat or gloss), Pearls, Pewter, Platinum, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain, Rope, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering, Zinc

Rinse well with a sponge dipped in cool water. Wipe dry with a clean soft cloth. Also, baking soda applied with a damp cloth should cut soap film. Treat pearls stained with strong soap immediately; they are permanently damaged by strong alkalis.

How to Remove Soap Spots From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Masonry Tile,

Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo

Soap scum may be almost impossible to remove from these surfaces. Scrub with a solution of washing soda or non-alkali all-purpose cleaner and water. Rinse well and dry.

How to Remove Soap Spots From:

Cotton, Linen

Flush area with cool water until all trace of soap is gone. Launder as soon as possible. The acid treatment recommended for other fabrics cannot be used on cotton or linen, as they may be permanently damaged by acids.

How to Remove Soap Spots From:

Felt

Brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) in the direction of the nap with a sponge moistened with cool water. If any stain remains, neutralize it with a few drops of lemon juice, white vinegar, or 10% acetic acid solution. Sponge thoroughly with cool water. Since felt is composed mainly of wool fibers, a strong soap may damage it permanently.

How to Remove Soap Spots From:

Fur (natural or synthetic)

Dip a cloth or sponge in cool water and remove as much of the water as possible. Gently rub with the nap; do not over-wet the pelt or backing. Air dry away from heat.

How to Remove Soap Spots From:

Leather, Suede

Dip a cloth into the suds of a mild detergent. Gently wipe away any soap film. Rinse with a clean dry cloth. Dry away from heat. Leather may be conditioned with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap.

How to Remove Soap Spots From:

Silver

Wash silver in hot sudsy water with a soft cloth. Rinse in hot water and dry immediately with a soft cloth.

How to Remove Soap Spots From:

Wallpaper

Take special care, as an alkali like strong soap may dissolve the adhesive behind the paper. Dip a sponge in clear warm water, wring until sponge is damp, then gently stroke the stain, overlapping your strokes. Pat dry with a clean cloth.

How to Remove Soap Spots From:

Wood

Strong soap may dissolve wood polishes. With a sponge dipped in cool water and wrung out until damp, wipe the area without spreading the stain. Wipe dry with a soft cloth. Polish or wax immediately to prevent permanent wood damage.

Use these stain removal tips to wash away soap spots.

