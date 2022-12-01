What's the Difference Between Cleaning Vinegar and White Vinegar?

This scenario may sound too good to be true, but it isn't. Among the balsamic vinegar, rice vinegar, apple cider vinegar and red wine vinegar is an unsung hero: white vinegar. And if you peruse a commercial cleaning products aisle, you're likely to discover white vinegar's more astringent cousin: cleaning vinegar.

Both of these products can be used for cleaning multiple surfaces. Cleaning with spray vinegar is a tried-and-true household solution. Both white vinegar and cleaning vinegar can even be added to the wash cycle to boost your laundry detergent. However, they are definitely not interchangeable. So, what's the difference between diluted cleaning vinegar and regular distilled white vinegar? It's all in the concentration.

The distilled white vinegar in the food aisle is 95 percent water and 5 percent acetic acid. In contrast, cleaning vinegar is 94 percent water and 6 percent acetic acid. While a 1 percent difference doesn't seem like a big deal, it actually is.

That extra 1 percent of acetic acid in undiluted cleaning vinegar amplifies its power and makes it 20 percent stronger than white vinegar. So, while cleaning vinegar has a stronger concentration for cleaning, it also means one should never consume cleaning vinegar. Cleaning vinegar isn't produced or tested to ensure it meets food-quality standards and the higher concentration may cause esophageal and intestinal disturbances.