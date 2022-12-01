What's the Difference Between Cleaning Vinegar and White Vinegar?

Next to the liquid dish soap, the cleaning cabinet in your home may be full of spray bottles and commercial cleaning products, each with its own purpose. There's a spray bottle for natural stone countertops and another spray bottle for soap scum in the kitchen sink. But there's also a specialty spritz to clean windows, a separate spray bottle for stainless steel appliances and one with detergent to clean floors. The products are endless.
But what if you could use just one multipurpose, environmentally friendly, concoction to clean most of the surfaces in your home, instead of one of each of the toxic chemicals on the commercial cleaning products aisle? And what if that cleaning solution was natural, non-toxic and inexpensive?
