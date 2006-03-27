How to Remove Ink Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Wood

Use the following steps to remove ink stains from wood:

  • Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds.
  • Dip a cloth in only the foam and gently wipe the stain.
  • Rinse with a clean cloth moistened with clear water.
  • If a stain remains, rub the area with superfine (number 0000) steel wool dipped in liquid wax. Rub lightly, because steel wool will remove a fine layer of the surface.
  • Polish or wax as soon as possible.

