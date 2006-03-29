Worcestershire and soy sauces are popular condiments often used to flavor meat. Unfortunately, in direct proportion to the depth of the flavor they provide is the difficulty of removing these stains from household surfaces. Follow these tips to allow these sauces to stun your palette without staining your pewter.

How to Remove Worcestershire and Soy Sauce Stains From:

Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon, Triacetate

Blot up the excess. Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the stain with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar. Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and vinegar. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with water and repeat until no more stain can be removed.

Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Blot up any excess sauce with a clean cloth. Then presoak (the method of soaking a stained article in warm water before laundering it) the stain in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid detergent, and 1 tablespoon white vinegar for 15 minutes. Rinse with water. Sponge the remaining stain with rubbing alcohol and launder as soon as possible.

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Brass, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Copper, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Gold, Grout,

Lron, Ivory, Jade, Linoleum, Paint (flat or Gloss), Pewter, Plexiglas, Polyurethane,

Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering, Zinc

Wipe up any excess spill, then wipe the area with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well with clear water and wipe dry with a soft cloth.

Alabaster, Marble

Blot up any excess sauce. Wipe the stain with a cloth dipped in a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water. If a stain remains, mix a few drops ammonia with 1 cup 3% hydrogen peroxide. Soak a white blotter with the solution and place over the stain. Continue applying the solution until all the stain has been bleached out and the oil drawn out. Rinse well and wipe dry with a soft cloth.

