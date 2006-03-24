How to Remove Ammonia Spots

Ammonia not only has a strong sting; it also leaves quite a stain. Use the following methods to get rid of ammonia stains.

Remove Ammonia Spots and Stains From:

Acetate, Acrylic Fabric, Burlap, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool,

Advertisement

Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Rayon, Silk, Spandex, Triacetate, Wool

Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) with cool water. If stain persists, thoroughly flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) it with cool water. If the color has been altered, or to prevent fading or bleeding, neutralize the spot with a few drops of a mild acid such as lemon juice, white vinegar, or 10% acetic acid solution. Sponge thoroughly with cool water. Silk and wool are weakened and sometimes destroyed by alkalies such as ammonia, so be especially prompt in treatment.

Remove Ammonia Spots and Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Brass,

Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Chromium, Copper, Coral,

Cork, Fiberglass, Glass, Gold, Grout, lron, Ivory, Jade, Linoleum,

Marble, Opal, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Pearls, Pewter, Platinum,

Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain, Rope, Stainless Steel,

Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering, Zinc

Rinse well with a sponge dipped in cool water. Wipe dry with a clean soft cloth. Treat pearls stained with an alkali such as ammonia immediately; they are permanently damaged by alkalies.

Remove Ammonia Spots and Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone,

Masonry Tile, Sandstone Slate, Terrazzo

Scrub with a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water. Rinse well and dry.

Remove Ammonia Spots and Stains From:

Cotton, Linen

Flush area with cool water until all trace of ammonia is gone. Launder as soon as possible. The acid treatment recommended for other fabrics cannot be used on cotton or linen, as they may be permanently damaged by acids.

Remove Ammonia Spots and Stains From:

Felt

With a sponge dipped in cool water and wrung out, gently brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to gently remove dried stains and spots) in the direction of the nap. If any stain remains, neutralize it with a few drops of lemon juice, white vinegar, or 10% acetic acid solution. Sponge thoroughly with cool water. Since felt is composed mainly of wool fibers, an ammonia stain may damage it permanently.

Remove Ammonia Spots and Stains From:

Fur/Natural, Fur/Synthetic

Dip a cloth or sponge in cool water and remove as much of the water as possible. Gently rub with the nap; do not over-wet the pelt or backing. Air dry away from heat.

Remove Ammonia Spots and Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and gently wipe away any ammonia residue. Rinse with a clean dry cloth. Dry away from heat. To leather only, apply a conditioner like Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap.

Remove Ammonia Spots and Stains From:

Silver

Wash silver in hot sudsy water with a soft cloth. Rinse in hot water and dry immediately with a soft cloth.

Remove Ammonia Spots and Stains From:

Wallpaper

Take special care here, as an alkali like ammonia may dissolve the adhesive behind the paper. Dip a sponge in clear warm water, wring until sponge is damp, then gently stroke the stain, overlapping strokes. Pat dry with a clean cloth.

Remove Ammonia Spots and Stains From:

Wood

Ammonia may dissolve wood polishes. With a sponge dipped in cool water, then wrung out until damp, wipe the area making sure not to spread the stain. Wipe dry with a soft cloth. Polish or wax immediately to prevent permanent wood damage.

Don't be stung by ammonia, especially when it stains your favorite clothing and fabrics. Just use these tips to remove these stains.

©Publications International, Ltd.