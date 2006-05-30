How to Repair a Wood Fence

Replacing broken or rotted screening takes only a few hours and simple carpentry skills. To replace rotted screening:

Step 1: Measure the unbroken piece to get the correct length and width for new the piece or pieces you'll need. Use lumber that's the same width as the old screening, or rip boards to the proper width with a handsaw or power saw. Check all the cuts with a carpenters' square before you make them.

Step 2: If you're replacing pickets or other curve-top screening, set cut the board against an unbroken picket and trace the top onto a new board. Make these cuts with a saber, coping, or keyhole saw. If the fence is painted, give the new screening a coat of top-quality exterior primer; for natural wood fences, stain the new boards to match.

Step 3: Remove broken pieces by hammering and prying them away from the rails. Pull out any nails.

Step 4: Set the new board or picket against the rails, align it, and nail it firmly into place with galvanized 8d nails.

Step 5: Paint new pieces to match the rest of fence.

