
How To Repair a Leaky Roof

by Fix-It Club
Do you know what to do to fix a leaky roof?
­iStockphoto/Leeds

­Sometimes roofs develop leaks years before the entire roof needs replacing. Usually these leaks are caused by localized damage, such as cracked or missing shingles or shakes, or on a fla­t roof, a blistered or cracked area. The hardest part to repairing this kind of damage is locating it.

In this article, you'll learn helpful tips for finding and fixing leaks on all kinds of roofs, as well as some maintenance suggestions for gutters and vent pipes. Since working on a roof can be a dangerous proposition, be sure to take note of the precautionary tips -- they just might save you from a serious injury.

Let's get started by taking a look at how to repair leaks on shingle roofs.

Roof-repair Safety Tips

Working on a roof can be dangerous. Keep these safety precautions in mind before tackling a roof repair:

  • Roof repairs should be done on a sunny day when the roof is completely dry. A wet roof is slippery and very dangerous.
  • Adequate safety measures must be taken for any roof repairs. Always use safety ropes.
  • On steep roofs, use a ladder framework to provide secure anchoring.
  • Rubber-soled shoes provide the best traction when working on a roof.
  • The location of power lines should be kept in mind when working on a roof.­

