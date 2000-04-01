Inside an Electric Razor

Electric razors share a remarkable similarity to electric screwdrivers! When you take apart a razor you find:

A rechargeable battery

A switch

An electric motor

gear system

The blades that cut the whiskers

­Here is the razor we will be exploring today:

When you take the cover off, you find the parts nestled inside very compactly:



The batteries and motor are a unit, and they come out fairly easily. In this picture you can also see the switch on the inside of the front cover: