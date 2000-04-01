Home & Garden
Inside an Electric Razor

by Marshall Brain

Electric razors share a remarkable similarity to electric screwdrivers! When you take apart a razor you find:

  • A rechargeable battery
  • A switch
  • An electric motor
  • A gear system
  • The blades that cut the whiskers

­Here is the razor we will be exploring today:

When you take the cover off, you find the parts nestled inside very compactly:

The batteries and motor are a unit, and they come out fairly easily. In this picture you can also see the switch on the inside of the front cover:

