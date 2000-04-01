Home & Garden
Inside an Electric Screwdriver

by Marshall Brain
An electric screwdriver. See more power tool pictures.
Electric screwdrivers are neat because they combine batteries, motors, gears and a switch into one extremely compact and powerful package. Let's take one apart and see what's inside! Here's the screwdriver we will be dissecting:

When you take off the cover you find all of the basic parts of the screwdriver lined up from one end to the other. You will find:

  • A rechargeable battery
  • A switch
  • An electric motor
  • A dual planetary gear system (cool!)
  • A simple locking mechanism for the chuck
  • The chuck itself, which holds the screwdriver

Ridges on the inside of the­ case and two long pins hold all these parts together.

­­The parts inside are pretty simple. We'll look at the switch and how it sends electricity to the motor in the next section.­

