Inside an Electric Screwdriver

Electric screwdrivers are neat because they combine batteries, motors, gears and a switch into one extremely compact and powerful package. Let's take one apart and see what's inside! Here's the screwdriver we will be dissecting:

When you take off the cover you find all of the basic parts of the screwdriver lined up from one end to the other. You will find:

A rechargeable battery

A switch

An electric motor

A dual planetary gear system (cool!)

A simple locking mechanism for the chuck

The chuck itself, which holds the screwdriver

Ridges on the inside of the­ case and two long pins hold all these parts together.

­­The parts inside are pretty simple. We'll look at the switch and how it sends electricity to the motor in the next section.­