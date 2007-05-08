Japanese aralia's foliage can be either all green or variegated with yellow or white. See more pictures of house plants.

Japanese aralia is a demanding house plant that prefers cool conditions and high humidity.

The Japanese aralia is a fast-growing shrub with broad, hand-shaped, leathery leaves that grow up to 18 inches wide. They can be medium green or variegated with yellow or white.

Advertisement

Excessively warm temperatures in winter, especially in the presence of dry air, can cause serious leaf drop. If this happens, prune severely, leaving the base of the plant bare. Avoid touching newly formed leaves -- they can be permanently damaged.

Japanese Aralia Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Fatsia japonica

Common Name: Japanese Aralia

Light Requirement for Japanese Aralia: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Japanese Aralia: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Japanese Aralia: High

Temperature for Japanese Aralia: Cool to Cold

Fertilizer for Japanese Aralia: Balanced

Potting Mix for Japanese Aralia: All-Purpose

Propagation of Japanese Aralia: Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Japanese Aralia: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Japanese Aralia: Demanding

Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:

Learn how to care for house plants:

Learn how to care for house plants:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.