10 Cheap Ways to Landscape

Strategically placed trees and shrubs can save you bundles on your home energy bills. DreamPictures/ ­Getty Images

­Just because you plunk­ down ­$500 at the gardening store doesn't mean that money is lost forever. As we mentioned earlier, a well-executed landscaping overhaul can boost the value of your home up an estimated 11 percent or more, depending on who you ask [source: Garskof]. In addition, landscaping can have between a 100 and 200 percent return on investment when it comes time to sell your house [source: American Nursery & Landscaping Association].

Home value isn't the only way that landscaping can pad your pockets. You can use trees, shrubs and drought-resistant plants to reduce your home energy spending. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the energy savings from strategic landscaping will make up initial cost of that landscaping in less than eight years. Short trees and shrubs can block the wind that strikes your house, lowering your heating bills. During the summer, shade trees and bushes planted around your air-conditioning unit will reduce your cooling expenses. Selecting drought-resistant plants -- which will often be those that are native to your area -- eases your water bill.