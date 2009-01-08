Home & Garden
10 Unexpected Garden Decorations

by Sara Elliott
3

Bringing the Indoors -- Outdoors

It was bound to happen, the phenomenon of making yourself comfy, really comfy, in the out of doors. It started with abandoned sofas and upholstered chairs ending up on covered porches and wooden rockers being painted in festive colors and moved onto the patio. Now the whole thing has exploded, with artistic license allowing the crafty garden landscaper to use almost any discarded indoor item in the garden.

Resurrect that old­ toilet as a planter, drag that claw-footed tub into the yard and give it new life as a goldfish pond. If you have a good eye and some panache, hang a wooden frame from your oak tree and call it outdoor art. As long as it isn't dangerous, you can move it into your yard, pot it, tip it, fill it with water or throw some plywood over it and call it a table. Give passersby a glimpse of the real you . . . or them. Plant a mirror in your side yard so folks can see themselves driving by. Turn your old iron bed into a real flowerbed, or just try something tame, like converting your old milk pail into a fountain.

On the next page, we'll explore classic influences on garden décor.

Build a Real Flower Bed

Maybe life isn't a bed of roses, but it might seem that way when you transform a corner of your garden into a bed filled with flowers. You may want to use a decorative shortcut by making a headboard out of plywood, or go for the gusto with a real brass bed frame. Planted in the garden, it will make a restful statement about your sense of style and humor.­

