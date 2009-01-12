Top 10 Winter Plants

Japanese maples can add fiery colors to your bleak yard. iStockphoto.com /ooyoo

­The Japanese maple is a deciduous tree native to Asia. Some varieties can grow to a height of 25 feet (7.5 meters), with a spread of 15 feet (4.57 meters) in some cases, although most varieties are smaller. They're prized for their fall foliage, which is often red and sometimes golden. There are also a number of dwarf varieties available that are easy to grow and make interesting focal points in the landscape.

The overall silhouette of the Japanese maple can vary from vase-shaped to cascading, depending on which type you select, and the leaf shapes are variable too. One thing you can be sure of: The fall display­ of the Japanese maple will make your garden a standout in the neighborhood. Memories of the vivid red, golden or ruby leaves will stay with you long after the last leaf has fallen. It's a great first act for the winter season to come.

Advertisement

Soil: Japanese maples will tolerate poor soil but do best in loamy soil (a combination of clay, silt and sand) with a pH from 3.7 to 6.5. They don't like wet roots, so make sure the surrounding soil drains well.

Water: Although somewhat drought tolerant, young plants may suffer from stress in summer if not watered regularly. Japanese maples are shallow-rooted, so keep that in mind when the temperatures soar, and don't rely on the rain to do all the watering work.

Zones: 5 to 8

Planting: Start new plants in spring after the last frost. They do best in dappled light with some protection from the wind.

Tips and Tricks:

Japanese maples are slow growers. ­

They make excellent potted trees or shrubs and are a perennial favorite in the art of bonsai.

They're prone to aphid infestations, so watch for telltale honeydew, and try companion plantings of nasturtiums or petunias to keep aphid populations down.

In the next section, we'll look at a holiday favorite: holly.