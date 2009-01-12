Top 10 Winter Plants

Snowdrops in the snow ­iStockphoto.com /Anettelinnea

­Often popping up through a layer of snow long before the crocuses are out, snowdrops are welcome guests in the garden. One wonderful thing about this unassuming little plant is that it will survive even an extended snow event, waiting dormant for conditions to improve.

The small, white, bell-shaped flowers of the snowdrop are suspended from short, delicate stems, and although traditional varieties grow only to six inches or so (15 cm), newer hybrids can reach to up to 10 inches (25 cm).

Advertisement

Soil: Provide well-drained soil.

Water: Keep snowdrops uniformly moist. Don't make the mistake of letting them go dry in hot weather.

Location: With the exception of the giant snowdrop, these little beauties don't fare very well in warm weather areas. They need a cold winter in order to really shine.

Zones: 2 to 7

Planting: Snowdrops do best in a sheltered spots. Start bulbs or divide offsets in spring after the last frost.

Tips and Tricks:

Snowdrops are a nice choice for bare areas around the bases of trees or under shrubs.

If you've had some luck with them before, don't forget to dig them up and divide them every three or four years to keep them strong and healthy.

In the next section, we'll take a look at berry bushes in the winter garden.