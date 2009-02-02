Top 5 Perennials of the West

The black-eyed susan (Rudbeckia hirta) is the state flower of Maryland. iStockphoto.com /Roofoo

­Coneflowers get their name from the fact that they look like, well, cones. With petals splayed back, they display long, nectar-filled centers that make them the perfect flowers for a butterfly garden. Black-eyed Susans don't let their middles stick out as far, which is the best way to tell these look-alikes apart.

Black-eyed Susans and coneflowers are usually bright yello­w with long, thin petals. You can slightly mix up the coloring by selecting varieties that have rust, green, black or purple cones, or rays of color splashing out from the center. Varieties include:

Advertisement

Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta)

Black-eyed Susan/Orange coneflower (Rudbeckia fulgida)

Cutleaf coneflower (Rudbeckia laciniata)

Sweet coneflower (Rudbeckia subtomentosa)

Rudbeckia nitida "Herbstsonne"

Rudbeckia flowers prefer moisture-retentive soil with partial shade or full ­sun. If you like tall flowers in your garden, Black-eyed Susans and coneflowers make an excellent choice. Most varieties of these hardy flowers grow more than 4 feet (1.2192 m) tall. These daisy-like beauties will light up your garden as they reach high into the sky.

As with all hobbies, once you get the hang of perennial gardening, you'll become more comfortable with adding new varieties. But for the moment, you have at five perennials to start with -- so gather your gloves and start digging.

Beware the Toxins Some perennials are toxic to humans and/or animals. Side effects usually include some kind of skin irritation, so be sure to wear gardening gloves. For example, Black-eyed Susans can cause dermatitis, which is a catch-all name for blistering, swelling, redness or itching. [source: Olson] Usually, you can find the toxicity information in your plant guide or on the packaging of the plant itself. If you're planning to bring the flowers indoors, be sure to check the toxicity level for pets so your furry friends stay healthy.­

Related Articles

More Great Links

Sources

2010 Tournament of Roses. "Rose Parade FAQs." (Accessed 01/18/08)http://www.tournamentofroses.com/roseparade/paradefaqs.asp

Botanica's Pocket Annuals & Perennials. "Introduction." h.f.ullman. 2008. (Accessed 01/18/08)

Botanica's Pocket Annuals & Perennials. "Aquilegia." h.f.ullman. 2008. (Accessed 01/18/08)

Botanica's Pocket Annuals & Perennials. "Aster." h.f.ullman. 2008. (Accessed 01/18/08)

Botanica's Pocket Annuals & Perennials. "Dianthus." h.f.ullman. 2008. (Accessed 01/18/08)

Botanica's Pocket Annuals & Perennials. "Papaver." h.f.ullman. 2008. (Accessed 01/18/08)

Botanica's Pocket Annuals & Perennials. "Salvia." h.f.ullman. 2008. (Accessed 01/18/08)

Calflora. "Genus: aster." (Accessed 01/18/08)http://www.calflora.org/cgi-bin/specieslist.cgi?orderby=taxon&where-genus=Aster

Calflora. "Genus: aquilegia."http://www.calflora.org/cgi-bin/specieslist.cgi?orderby=taxon&where-genus=Aquilegia

California Poppy Festival. "General Information." (Accessed 01/18/08)http://www.poppyfestival.com/general-information.cfm

CLUH. "US Hardiness Zone Map." University of California Cooperative Extension. (Accessed 01/18/08)http://groups.ucanr.org/CLUH/US_Hardiness_Zone_Map/

HGTV.com. "Top 10 Flowers Used in the Floats." (Accessed 01/18/08)http://www.hgtv.com/landscaping/top-10-flowers-used-in-the-floats/index.html

Lamb, S., Chambers, S., Allen, N. "Create a Butterfly Garden." OSU Extension Service. 01/02. (Accessed 01/18/08)http://extension.oregonstate.edu/catalog/html/ec/ec1549/

Merriam-Webster Online Dictionary. "Columbarium." (Accessed 01/18/08)http://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/columbarium

National Garden Bureau, Inc. "Dianthus Fact Sheet." (Accessed 01/18/08)http://www.ngb.org/gardening/fact_sheets/fact_details.cfm?factID=2

National Garden Bureau, Inc. "Poppy Fact Sheet." (Accessed 01/18/08)http://www.ngb.org/gardening/fact_sheets/print_facts.cfm?factID=5

Olson, Kent R. "Poisoning & Drug Overdose." McGraw-Hill Medical. 2003. (Accessed 01/19/08)

Portland Nursery. "Rudbeckia: Black Eyed Susan." (Accessed 01/18/08)http://www.portlandnursery.com/plants/perennialPicks/annuals_perennials_rudbeckia.shtml

ScienceDaily. "Columbine Flowers Develop Long Nectar Spurs In Response To Pollinators." 06/08/07. (Accessed 01/18/08)http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2007/06/070607112814.htm

Shultz Nelson, Jennifer. "Wild Columbine--Aquilegia Canadensis." Plant Palette. 05/21/06. (Accessed 01/18/08)http://web.extension.uiuc.edu/macon/palette/060521.html

Teleflora. "The Meaning & Symbolism of Aster." (Accessed 01/18/08)http://www.teleflora.com/about-flowers/aster.asp

Teleflora. "The Meaning & Symbolism of Carnation." (Accessed 01/18/08)http://www.teleflora.com/carnation/flowers-plant-info/carnation-detail.asp

USDEA. "Heroin." (Accessed 01/18/08)http://www.usdoj.gov/dea/concern/heroin.html