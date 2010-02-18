Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Lawn Care

How Lawn Mowers Work

by Lawrence Schumacher

Lawn Mower Safety and Maintenance

Every year, 75,000 Americans suffer injuries from mowing the lawn. Nearly 10,000 of the victims are children [source: University of Michigan]. A majority of those injuries come from flying rocks and debris hitting unprotected legs and faces.

Another 22 percent of injuries happen to the hands, fingers and arms and are caused when interacting with a mower blade that hasn't stopped spinning. Some of the most serious injuries are tied to riding mowers, which combine horsepower, weight and size into a potentially dangerous package.

Advertisement

Preventing injury to children involves following a few easy safety tips. First, make sure children aren't in the same area as a running lawn mower, whether it's a walk-behind or riding variety. Second, don't let anyone under age 16 operate a riding mower, and don't let children ride as passengers.

Before operating a lawn mower, make sure the area to be mowed is free of loose objects, such as sticks, stones and other yard debris. But just to be safe, never operate a lawn mower without wearing full-length pants and shoes. Some safety advocates recommend wearing steel-toed work shoes and safety goggles when mowing lawns.

Making sure that the engine and blade have come to a complete stop before making any adjustments to the lawn mower or inserting hands or tools inside the mower is another way to prevent injury.

And finally, keeping a lawn mower in good working condition helps promote safety and saves money by extending the machine's lifespan. Here are a few tips for proper maintenance:

  • Keep a clean machine. Remove debris from the engine screen after every use, and clean the mower deck. Change air filters after every 25 hours of operation. Change the oil after every 50 hours of operation. Replace spark plugs after 100 hours of use.
  • Use the right gas. Only use fresh gasoline, and make sure you use two-cycle gas for a two-cycle engine and four-cycle gas for a four-cycle engine.
  • Respect the blade. Make sure your blade is on tight, that its cutting edges are regularly sharpened and that it's balanced properly.
Sharpening a Mower Blade

Keeping a sharp blade is an essential element to a properly working rotary lawn mower. Dull blades rip the grass instead of cutting it, reducing the health of the lawn.

Blades should be sharpened once a year, usually at the end of the lawn care season. Do-it-yourself blade sharpening requires a vice, a grinder or metal file, and the knowledge of working with metal. If you decide to do it yourself, make sure the mower is turned off, unplugged and can't start before you remove the blade from the deck.

You'll also have to check to make sure it's balanced when you put it back in, using a tool called a balancer, which is available at lawn care shops. If it wobbles, you need to grind one side down more. Lawn care shops and hardware stores will often do the sharpening and balancing job for you at a nominal cost if you bring the blade in to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Why You Should Stop Raking Fall Leaves, Stat!

Is Artificial Turf the Lawn of the Future?

Popping a Lawn Bubble Is Like Popping a Zit

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement