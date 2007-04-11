Lawson cypress tree is a hearty See more pictures of trees.

Lawson cypress tree is native to the northwestern United States tree and a popular landscape subject, as well as a valuable commercial timber source.

Description of Lawson cypress tree: The Lawson cypress is a striking columnar evergreen that grows up to 50 feet in height. Its soft leaves range from steely blue/green to green or yellow, depending on selections. Juvenile leaves are awl-shaped, while mature, scalelike leaves, with telltale white markings on their undersides, hug the fan-shaped branchlets. The interesting bark is warmly reddish brown and tends to shred. This tree is often confused with its near-lookalike, arborvitae, but the false cypress has globular cones while arborvitae's are bell-shaped.

Growing Lawson cypress tree: The Lawson cypress is limited to cool areas with high humidity and moist, well-drained, slightly acid soil. Shield new plants from drying wind and hot afternoon sun. The tree is subject to mite infestation where summers are hot and dry. Mulch plantings with wood chips to protect shallow roots.

Uses for Lawson cypress tree: It is best used as a specimen tree, vertical accent, or screen.

Related species of Lawson cypress tree: The Hinoki cypress (Chamaecyparis obtusa), the Nootka cypress (C. nootkatensis), and the Sawara cypress (C. pisifera) are all widely grown and, like the Lawson cypress, offer an almost infinite variety of different forms and foliage colors.

Related varieties of Lawson cypress tree: There are literally hundreds of selected clones of Lawson cypress, ranging from upright pyramidal trees to dense, rounded or spreading shrubs, often with golden, silver, or bluish needles.

Scientific name of Lawson cypress tree: Chamaecyparis lawsoniana

