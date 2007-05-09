Living stones really do look like the rocks among which they like to grow. See more pictures of house plants.

Living stones only grow two leaves, each of which bears a singular flower in late summer.

House Plants Image Gallery

Advertisement

Living stones are curious plants that almost perfectly mimic the rocks among which they grow. Each plant is made up of only two succulent leaves rising directly from a root system. They range in color from gray to brown to green with varied patterns on top. A solitary, daisylike flower is produced by each leaf pair in late summer.

Water sparingly from spring until flowering; then cease watering altogether until the next growing season. As old leaves shrink in fall and winter, new ones are produced.

Living Stones Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Lithops sp.

Common Name: Living Stones

Light Requirement for Living Stones: Full Sun to Bright Light

Water Requirement for Living Stones: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Living Stones: Average Home

Temperature for Living Stones: House to Cool

Fertilizer for Living Stones: Not necessary

Potting Mix for Living Stones: Cactus

Propagation of Living Stones: Division, Seed

Decorative Use for Living Stones: Table

Care Rating for Living Stones: Demanding

Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:

Learn how to care for house plants:

Learn how to care for house plants:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.