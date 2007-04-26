Home & Garden
Moonflower

by Lynn Adams

While morning glories open early in the day, vining moonflowers open in the evening, reflecting the moonlight to make a lovely display for a twilight stroll. You can watch the flowers pop open as darkness descends.

Description of moonflower: This quick-growing plant rapidly stretches vines up to 15 feet long. They bear oval or rounded leaves and large, white, trumpet-shaped flowers with a lovely fragrance.

How to grow moonflower: Sow the seed directly outdoors in a sunny site with moderately fertile but well-drained soil.

Propagating moonflower: By seed. Soak the seeds in water for 24 hours before planting to speed germination. In the North, get earlier bloom by starting seeds indoors in peat pots 4 to 6 weeks before planting out. Germination takes 5 to 7 days at 70 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Transplant the peat pots to the garden -- pot and all -- without disturbing the roots.

Uses for moonflower: Like morning glories, let moonflowers climb fences and trellises, even mailboxes. You can cut the flowers in the evening for the dining room table.

Scientific name for moonflower: Ipomoea alba

