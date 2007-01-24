Perennial flowers have the permanence of traditional shrubs, but offer the variety of more fragile annual flowers. This means that you can count on witnessing a burst of color around the same time every year. With perennials of every shape and size, and available for every season and climate, you're bound to find flowers that will suit your gardening whim.

You have a lot of questions to answer before you plant your first perennial flower. How much sun does my garden get? What kind of soil do I have? How tall do I want my flowers to be? What colors should I select? The following pages list the different varieties of perennials from which you can choose, broken down into the various types. You will probably want to consult the folks at your local garden center to determine the perennials that will perform best in your area. Still, these articles should help you narrow down the flowers that are just right for you.





©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Some perennial flowers, like the Columbine, have a lengthy

bloom, brightening your garden year after year.

See more pictures of perennial flowers.



Full Sun Perennials are ideal for a yard without trees or posts to block the rays of the of sun.



Perennials for Part Shade come in handy when you've got a tree or overhang that blocks out some of the sunlight.



Perennials for Full Shade grow well when placed out of the sun's reach.



Dry Soil Perennials can't do without moisture entirely, but will do well in arid or less humid climates.



Perennials for Average Soil will thrive in ground that's well-balanced with sand, silt and clay.



Perennials for Moist Soil can take plenty of rain and still blossom.



Perennials Under 12 Inches may be tiny, but they fill out a garden with color.



Perennials 12-24 Inches are a little bigger, but just as beautiful.



Perennials Over 24 Inches tower over a garden, but remain delicate.

Multicolor Perennial Flowers come in all colors of the rainbow.

Blue to Purple Perennial Flowers provide a cool complement to green foliage.

Red Perennial Flowers stand out amidst the garden like flame.

Pink to Fuchsia Perennial Flowers bring softer pastels to the garden.

Yellow to Orange Perennial Flowers capture the brightness of sunshine.

White to Green Perennial Flowers blend in naturally with surrounding ground cover.

Didn't find all that you were looking for? Try reading Perennial Grasses and Foliage, Perennial Herbs, or Annual Flowers.

