How Moss Works

I hadn't given moss much thought before writing this article. It's not easy to find in the semi-arid Utah valley where I live. Then one evening after I had written the section on the moss life cycle, my wife and I took a walk along a river in a nearby canyon. And then I saw it -- moss! I launched excitedly into a description of the plant's structure, pointing out each part to her. I'm sure she was thrilled!

What, then, did I learn from writing this article other than the origin of moss, its structure, its reproductive strategy, its methods for acquiring nutrients, and how to grow and kill it? The world is a pretty interesting place if you just take the time to learn a little about it.

Advertisement

Related Articles

More Great Links

Sources