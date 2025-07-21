Most Expensive Flower (and 5 More Blooms That'll Break the Bank)

By: Elena Tralwyn  |  Jul 21, 2025
Juliet roses
Thes Juliet roses took 15 years and £3 million to create. Sumalee / Shutterstock

Some flowers bloom briefly, but their prices leave a lasting impact on your bank account.

Whether crafted by nature or nurtured in labs, the most expensive flower varieties in the world can cost more than a luxury car. These blossoms prove that delicate beauty sometimes comes with a hefty price tag.

1. Kadupul Flower

Kadupul flower
Kadupul flower. Udara wijesundara / Shutterstock

Native to Sri Lanka, the Kadupul flower is considered priceless. Why? It only blooms at night and wilts within a few hours.

Its extremely short lifespan makes it practically impossible to sell, turning it into a temporary luxury admired only by those lucky enough to witness its bloom.

This flower’s frail beauty and short life span place it beyond financial boundaries.

2. Shenzhen Nongke Orchid

Developed by Chinese agricultural scientists over eight years at Shenzhen Nongke University, this man-made orchid fetched a jaw-dropping amount — $200,000 — at auction.

It only blooms once every five years and combines delicate beauty with scientific achievement. This is one of the most expensive flowers ever sold, truly a product of human ingenuity.

3. Juliet Rose

Juliet rose
Juliet rose. anong paomuang / Shutterstock

Bred by famed rose breeder David Austin, the Juliet rose took 15 years and millions of dollars to perfect. Debuted at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2006, this expensive rose stunned the world with its soft apricot hues.

Dubbed the "£3 million rose" due to its development cost, the flower itself does not sell for millions — but its creation was a clearly a significant financial investment

4. Gold of Kinabalu Orchid

Gold of Kinabalu orchid
Gold of Kinabalu orchid. Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

Also known as the Kinabalu orchid, this rare bloom grows only in Malaysia's Kinabalu National Park. Due to its limited natural habitat and rarity, the Gold of Kinabalu can cost thousands of dollars per plant.

It only blooms in April and May, making each blossom a brief, lavish glory in the flower world.

5. Saffron Crocus

Saffron crocus
Saffron crocus. avoferten / Shutterstock

Saffron may be a very beloved spice, but it starts as a flower. The saffron crocus produces saffron threads, which must be hand-harvested from the delicate blooms.

It takes about 75,000 flowers to make a single pound of saffron, which explains why this bloom ranks among the most expensive flowers in the world.

6. 2022 Chelsea Flower Show Diamond Bouquet

An extravagant bouquet created by Florist to the Stars, Joe Massie, for the Chelsea Flower Show once featured diamonds valued at over £83,000 (but this was not a standard entry in the competition and included sponsorship elements). Reports of exact carat counts vary and are not independently confirmed.

While the bouquet included actual flowers, the inclusion of gemstones catapulted its value into the realm of wealthy Dutch flower lovers and royal weddings — a short-lived gift with a long-lasting impression.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

