An extravagant bouquet created by Florist to the Stars, Joe Massie, for the Chelsea Flower Show once featured diamonds valued at over £83,000 (but this was not a standard entry in the competition and included sponsorship elements). Reports of exact carat counts vary and are not independently confirmed.
While the bouquet included actual flowers, the inclusion of gemstones catapulted its value into the realm of wealthy Dutch flower lovers and royal weddings — a short-lived gift with a long-lasting impression.
