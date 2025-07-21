Most Expensive Flower (and 5 More Blooms That'll Break the Bank)

" " Kadupul flower. Udara wijesundara / Shutterstock

Native to Sri Lanka, the Kadupul flower is considered priceless. Why? It only blooms at night and wilts within a few hours.

Its extremely short lifespan makes it practically impossible to sell, turning it into a temporary luxury admired only by those lucky enough to witness its bloom.

This flower’s frail beauty and short life span place it beyond financial boundaries.