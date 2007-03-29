true

The name cantaloupe applies to two types of muskmelons, but most often North Americans use "cantaloupe" refering to the reticulated muskmelon, known for its bright orange flesh and distinctive smell. Cucumis melo cantalupensis is the European orcantaloupe, known by its pale green outer skin. This article pertains to Cucumis melo reticulatus, which is much more common in the Americas.

The muskmelon is a long trailing annual vine that belongs to the cucumber family. The netted melon, or muskmelon, is usually called a cantaloupe. Real cantaloupe (the European variety) is not often grown in home gardens.





The reticulated muskmelon is most often called a cantaloupe.

Honeydew melons have a smoother surface than muskmelons and lack their distinctive odor; they ripen later and require a longer growing season. This article's growing information on muskmelons on the next page also applies to honeydews.

Common Names: Muskmelon, Cantaloupe, Netted melon

Scientific Name: Cucumis melo reticulatus

Hardiness: Very Tender (will not survive first frost)



In the next section, we'll show you how to grow muskmelon, cantaloupe.



Want more information about muskmelon, cantaloupe? Try: