The oleander’s claim to fame is its sweetly scented and abundant phloxlike flowers in red, pink, cream, and white. It produces tall, straight branches up to six feet or more in height with narrow, willowlike leaves.
For best results, put this plant outdoors for the summer. Prune heavily after flowering to keep it at a reasonable size. All parts of this plant are highly toxic if ingested, so keep it out of reach of children and pets.
Oleander Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Nerium oleander
Common Names: Oleander, Rose Bay
Light Requirement for Oleander: Full Sun to Bright Light
Water Requirement for Oleander: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Oleander: Average Home
Temperature for Oleander: Cool to Cold
Fertilizer for Oleander: Balanced
Potting Mix for Oleander: All-Purpose
Propagation of Oleander: Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Oleander: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Oleander: Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.