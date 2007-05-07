Oleander is cherished for its sweetly scented flowers. See more pictures of house plants.

The oleander’s claim to fame is its sweetly scented and abundant phloxlike flowers in red, pink, cream, and white. It produces tall, straight branches up to six feet or more in height with narrow, willowlike leaves.

For best results, put this plant outdoors for the summer. Prune heavily after flowering to keep it at a reasonable size. All parts of this plant are highly toxic if ingested, so keep it out of reach of children and pets.

Oleander Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Nerium oleander

Common Names: Oleander, Rose Bay

Light Requirement for Oleander: Full Sun to Bright Light

Water Requirement for Oleander: Evenly Moist

Humidity for Oleander: Average Home

Temperature for Oleander: Cool to Cold

Fertilizer for Oleander: Balanced

Potting Mix for Oleander: All-Purpose

Propagation of Oleander: Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Oleander: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Oleander: Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.