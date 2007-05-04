Parlor palm is one of those tropical plants that will blossom indoors. It is also a slow grower and therefore it is quite easy to find a permanent space for it.
Of all indoor palms, the parlor palm is certainly the slowest growing. Small seedlings are frequently sold as terrarium plants and may take years to outgrow their allotted space. A plant only three feet high can be decades old! The plant has a short, green trunk and dark green, slightly arching, fan-shaped leaves. It blooms readily indoors, but the branching flower stems have little decorative effect.
Brown leaf tips and spider mites are frequent problems and usually indicate a need for higher air humidity.
Parlor Palm Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Chamaedorea elegans (Neanthe bella)
Common Names: Parlor Palm, Good Luck Palm
Light Requirement for Parlor Palm: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Parlor Palm: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Parlor Palm: High to Average Home
Temperature for Parlor Palm: House
Fertilizer for Parlor Palm: Balanced
Potting Mix for Parlor Palm: All-Purpose
Propagation of Parlor Palm: Seed
Decorative Use for Parlor Palm: Table, Terrarium
Care Rating for Parlor Palm: Very Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.