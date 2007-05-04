Parlor palms have bright green fan-shaped leaves and branching flower stems. See more pictures of house plants.

Parlor palm is one of those tropical plants that will blossom indoors. It is also a slow grower and therefore it is quite easy to find a permanent space for it.

Of all indoor palms, the parlor palm is certainly the slowest growing. Small seedlings are frequently sold as terrarium plants and may take years to outgrow their allotted space. A plant only three feet high can be decades old! The plant has a short, green trunk and dark green, slightly arching, fan-shaped leaves. It blooms readily indoors, but the branching flower stems have little decorative effect.

Brown leaf tips and spider mites are frequent problems and usually indicate a need for higher air humidity.

Parlor Palm Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Chamaedorea elegans (Neanthe bella)

Common Names: Parlor Palm, Good Luck Palm

Light Requirement for Parlor Palm: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Parlor Palm: Evenly Moist

Humidity for Parlor Palm: High to Average Home

Temperature for Parlor Palm: House

Fertilizer for Parlor Palm: Balanced

Potting Mix for Parlor Palm: All-Purpose

Propagation of Parlor Palm: Seed

Decorative Use for Parlor Palm: Table, Terrarium

Care Rating for Parlor Palm: Very Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.