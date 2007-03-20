Peppers, Hot and Sweet

Health Benefits of Peppers

Peppers don't have that spicy image for nothing. This vegetable is an excellent way to spice up otherwise bland dishes. Peppers come in a beautiful array of colors and shapes. They add flavor, color, and crunch to many low- calorie dishes.



All peppers are a good source of

vitamins A, C, and K.



Red Sweet Bell Pepper, Fresh

Serving Size: 1/2 cup sliced

Calories 12 Fat 0 g Saturated Fat <1 g Cholesterol 0 mg Carbohydrate 3 g Protein <1 g Dietary Fiber 1 g Sodium 1 mg Vitamin A :

green pepper 170 IU red pepper 1,440 IU Vitamin C :

green pepper 37 mg red pepper 87 mg Iron <1 mg Carotenoids:

green 268 micrograms red 1,146

Hot Chili Pepper, Fresh

Serving Size: 1 pepper

Calories 18 Fat <1 g Saturated Fat 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Carbohydrate 4 g Protein 1 g Dietary Fiber <1 g Sodium 4 g Vitamin A :

green pepper 538 IU red pepper 428 IU Vitamin C 64 mg

