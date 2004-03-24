How Plasma Cutters Work

In the past, plasma cutters were prohibitively expensive and were used primarily for huge metal-cutting jobs. In recent years, the cost and size of plasma cutters have dropped considerably, making them available for more personal projects. Artists and metal workers use handheld cutters to create unique works of art that would never be possible with conventional metal-working tools. This single tool gives artists the ability to bevel cuts, bore precise holes and cut in just about any way they can conceive.

The plasma cutter is one of the most interesting and powerful tools developed in the 20th century. Using basic principles of physics to harness the fourth state of matter, the plasma cutter performs with nearly magical results. One can only imagine, as our understanding of plasma grows, how many more tools and applications will utilize this fascinating force of nature.

