Pothos vs. Philodendron: Comparing Low-maintenance Plants

Picking the right plant (pothos or philodendron) depends on your preferences and conditions. Both these plants thrive with proper care, and both are excellent choices for beginner plant parents.
If you're drawn to thick, waxy leaves and want a plant that’s a bit more drought tolerant, pothos is a solid pick. If you prefer a plant with softer foliage and a distinct vine structure, philodendron could be a better fit.
Whether you’re aiming for a dramatic vine cascading from a shelf or want a lush, sculptural addition to your workspace, both pothos and philodendron deliver. Their slight differences—like how the leaf meets the petiole or the form of the aerial roots—might not matter at first glance, but understanding them helps you better care for your green companions.
Observing leaf differences, growth habits, and the development of new leaves will make it easier to identify and nurture each plant.
