Pothos vs. Philodendron: Comparing Low-maintenance Plants

Pothos plants belong to the Epipremnum genus, while philodendrons are part of the Philodendron genus. Both these plants hail from the aroid plant family, Araceae. That means they're cousins, not twins.

The most popular pothos variety is golden pothos, also known as devil's ivy, while the best-known philodendron is Philodendron hederaceum, often called heart leaf philodendron.

Pothos leaves are waxy, often variegated with a marbled pattern like that of marble queen pothos. Philodendron leaves tend to be a lighter shade of green and have a softer texture.

If you run your fingers along the foliage, you'll notice that pothos leaves have a bumpy texture and are thicker than philodendron leaves. Some philodendron varieties have lobed or split leaves, but many, like heart-shaped leaves, are similar in form to pothos.