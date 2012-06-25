5 Questions to Ask When Buying a Condo

Looking to buy a condo? Don't go through the process with blinders on. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Your neighbor to the right likes to play loud music that always sets your dog barking. Your neighbor to the left likes to hang laundry out on the balcony. Your neighbor above you stomps around like a dinosaur. You feel boxed in on all sides.

Disagreements between neighbors can really sour a living experience. Unfortunately, those sorts of feuds can be fairly common in condominium complexes. Close quarters and compromised soundproofing are just two of the cons to buying a condo. But there are also plenty of pros. The exterior upkeep and maintenance management, which are normally handled through homeowners association (HOA) fees, are just two examples.

Condos are often recommended for aging adults who are looking to downsize, as well as people just getting their feet wet in the world of home buying. But before anyone jumps into the condo market, though, it's important to ask several questions of many different parties.