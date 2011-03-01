Top 10 Things to Look for to Find Your Dream Neighborhood

Before you even start looking for a place to buy or rent, you need to consider the neighborhood. After all, there's no point in falling in love with a home in an area you can't stand. If you don't do your research when you're buying a TV, you can always return it if you realize it's not what you want. But you can't do the same when you sign a lease or a mortgage and don't do your homework first. If you realize after you move that the neighborhood's not for you, it's too late.
There are so many things to consider when you're searching for the neighborhood of your dreams: architectural style, safety, amenities and your commute, just to name a few. And knowing where to start can be daunting. But there are 10 essentials you simply can't overlook. Keep reading to find out what those are so you can start your search for the perfect neighborhood.
