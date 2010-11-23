10 Tech Tools to Use When Buying a House

What was house hunting like in the 1990s? Cruising for hours in search of colorful red, white and blue "for sale" signs, working closely with a real estate agent, taking time to visit dozens of houses looking for that one perfect home; it was a lot of work. Buying a house is still no easy task, but the Information Age has brought huge changes to industries the world over, and real estate is no exception.

There are now so many tools to aid us in the house-hunting process, that we can complete much of the work from home, whittle away at the details in our spare time and browse for residences at our leisure before even dealing with an agent. In fact, all these new options for home shopping can be a bit overwhelming. There are so many smart phone apps and Web sites waiting to be used, picking out the ones worth your time can be a challenge. That's why we've done it for you. Here are 10 tools that harness the power of modern technology. Use them wisely to make your house-hunting expedition as comprehensive and painless as possible.

