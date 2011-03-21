How Can You Become a NACA Member?

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) is a nonprofit agency whose goal is to assist lower-income Americans in buying a home. Most of the people who become NACA members have never owned a home before. Since NACA seeks to provide aid to those Americans who are considered financially unstable, it's unlikely that many of the organization's members would qualify for a home loan anywhere else.

NACA members are divided into three categories. Participating members are people who are in the process of purchasing a home. These members may also be using NACA in order to refinance a home. Homeowner members are people who have already bought a home through NACA. Similar to participating members, homeowner members can also use NACA to refinance a home. Community members may or may not be homeowners. This group's purpose is to advocate on behalf of NACA.

To become a NACA member, you'll have to pay dues of $25 per year, but you don't have pay after you've closed on your home. You also can't own any other property and you must plan on living in the home you purchase through NACA for as long as there is a mortgage to pay off. NACA also requires that its members participate in five separate actions that the organization is passionate about. These actions run the gamut from stuffing envelopes to protesting a shareholders' meeting.

If you're not sure whether NACA is a good fit for you, free workshops are available. These seminars are actually required if you plan on becoming a NACA member. At these workshops, you'll learn about NACA's mission and the steps you'll need to take in order to buy a home. For more information, visit NACA.com

Last editorial update on Mar 5, 2019 10:48:05 am.