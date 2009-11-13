10 Tips for Packing

If you don't know what a wardrobe box is, it's basically a big box with a rack inside where you can hang your clothes on hangers. It's an excellent invention for clothes packing because it saves you so much time. You don't have to take your clothes off the hangers, fold them and throw them in the box. You leave them on the hangers and just move them right from your closet to the rack in the box. You can even organize your clothes by season or color, stripes and solids - whatever you like. When you arrive at your new home, you can easily unload the clothes from the box, and your closet is quickly organized.