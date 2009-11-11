5 Things You Should Do One Week Before You Move

Find out the last steps to take before moving. Michael Hitoshi/Digital Vision/ Getty Images

If you've done things right, then the week before your moving day, your residence looks like total anarchy. Boxes are piled to the ceiling, drawers full of stuff are taped over and separated from chests, and table and chair edges are wrapped in bubble wrap for protection. Your place is barely livable. You've been working for two months to pack up everything your family owns, and it shows.

But no matter how much preparation you do during the two months before your moving day, there are still certain tasks that just have to be left for the last week. What are they? Click through the next five pages to find out what's on the list.