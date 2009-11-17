5 Moving Day Tips

If you didn't hire movers and you're having friends and family members help with your move instead, then make it as easy and organized as possible for them. Don't expect them to pack boxes for you. Have all the boxes packed before they arrive, so all they have to do is pick up a box and carry it to the moving van. You can even decide beforehand which friend will be assigned to which furniture and boxes. Be sure to have plenty of beverages and snacks on hand. And send out for food if the moving encroaches on lunch or dinner. They deserve it.