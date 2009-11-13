10 Tips for Planning a Move

Do you have a plan for purging the pile of junk that has collected in your closets, garage and/or basement? If your home is a landfill, then you may need to schedule when you'll address each pile of junk over the next few months before the move. Go through each pile more than once, setting aside the definite throwaways during the first sweep and the less obvious throwaways during the next couple of sweeps. Many of the items can be given away to charity. Go online to see what local charities you'd like to support and figure out which ones will benefit most by what you have to donate. Don't forget to keep a record what you donate and get a receipt for your taxes. If you have more time on your hands, you can schedule a garage sale before your move.

