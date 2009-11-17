Home & Garden
  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Real Estate
  4. Moving Tips

5 Moving Day Tips

by Amanda Arnold
Moving day is exciting -- but it's also stressful. What can you do to make moving day a breeze?
©iStockphoto.com/AVAVA

Moving day is exciting. You're starting a new adventure, putting down roots in a new place. You've been dreaming about the new home you've acquired, and it's fun to see how fresh and different your furniture and pictures look when they're placed in a brand new environment.

But moving day can also be stressful. There's a lot to do, and you want it to run smoothly. Whether you've hired movers or gathered a group of friends and relatives to help you move, what can you do to make moving day a breeze? Find out on the next five pages.

