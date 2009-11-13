10 Tips for Planning a Move

Getting most home projects and cleaning out of the way before you move in will make those jobs much easier to complete. Thinkstock /Photodisc

If you're moving to a rental or a fixer-upper, there might be some plans you have for your new place. Whether you hope to paint, do minor repairs, conduct extensive renovations or simply give the place a nice squeaky-clean shine, try to do so before you move in. Any projects you have planned will be easier and faster if they're completed before your boxes and furnishings arrive. If you don't have time to get in there yourself, consider hiring some help who can complete your tasks while you finish packing for the move. You'll have a much better chance of making your plans a reality.