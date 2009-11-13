10 Tips for Planning a Move

Take advantage of the move to have rugs, drapes and other soft goods dry cleaned so they're fresh and clean when you move in. Thinkstock /Eyecandy Images

Moving is the perfect occasion to have some things cleaned that tend to go without cleaning for long periods of time. For example, if your couch has a cover that can be removed, you can send that cover and the cushion slipcovers to the cleaners for a good washing. The same goes for your rugs (depending on what they're made of). Drapes, shower curtains and bed skirts are other fabric items that should be washed before they're moved. You don't want to bring dirty, dusty fabrics into your new home, so clean them before you move.