How House Moving Works

by Molly Edmonds

House Moving: Cheat Sheet

Stuff You Need to Know:

  • House moving is the process of picking a house up from the foundation, taking it to another spot and installing it there.
  • House moving requires extensive planning with local movers, planning departments, departments of transportation, banks and inspectors, not to mention the professional house mover.
  • Costs vary depending upon the size of the house and the difficulty and length of the route.
  • To move the house, house movers use steel beams and wooden cribs to bear the weight of the dwelling, hydraulic jacks to lift the house and dollies to wheel the house to its new location.

