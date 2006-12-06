Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Real Estate
  4. Selling a Home

How Selling a House Works

by Jacob Silverman

Time to Sell Your House

A thorough and professional cleaning will communicate to buyers that your house has been well maintained.
A thorough and professional cleaning will communicate to buyers that your house has been well maintained.
Photo courtesy stock.xpert

Whether or not you're working with an agent, there are some standard practices you should follow when selling your home.

We've said it before, but it's probably the most important part of selling your home, so we'll say it again. Don't overvalue your home. Using an appraisal helps, but in the end the market determines the price. Consider also the various attributes of your home and the area -- location, schools, weather, housing market, special amenities and home prices in the neighborhood. If working with a broker, sharing this information will allow him or her to better sell your home. There's more of a danger in pricing your house too high. If you happen to price it too low, you will likely receive multiple offers, which should drive up the price.

Advertisement

Prepare your house before putting it on sale, and be ready to look at it with a critical, objective eye. Consider hiring a professional service to clean your house thoroughly, including carpets, appliances and windows. Get rid of any excess clutter. You want to communicate that this is a home that has been well maintained, and even a pile of old newspapers or kids' toys strewn in the hallway can drive a buyer away from your home and towards another.

Does your home need painting? Do any moldings, shutters or trim need to be replaced? Off-white is recommended for the inside of the house, while touching up cracked or peeling paint on the exterior can greatly enhance "curb appeal," or what a buyer sees when standing in front of your home. Make sure your trash cans are put away. Put some flowers out front. Stand at the curb and consider whether this is a house that you'd want to visit if you happened to be walking by.

How to Choose an Offer

Your agent should be able to weed out buyers who can't afford your home by looking at a prospective buyer's credit and debit history, income, employment status, the amount he or she has available for a down payment and the time needed before closing on the house (which should be six to eight weeks).

While your agent is required by law to disclose all offers to you, insist once again that he or she does so. There should also be a clause in your contract requiring all offers to be reported to you.

Think about your own finances. You probably have an ideal price in mind, but, ultimately, at what price are you willing to settle? Do you require a specific amount of money in order to make a down payment on a new home or for car payments? Also keep in mind the fees incurred by the sale process -- agent's commission (if you have an agent), closing costs, attorney's fees and so forth. Factor these numbers into your accounting so that you can have a good idea where you will stand when this process is complete.

The Open House Myth

When many people think of home sales, they think of open houses, of hors d'oeuvres, soft music and strangers walking through a house, asking questions and listening to an agent extol the home's virtues. An open house is still a popular tool used in home sales, but its usefulness is actually far overrated. According to the National Association of Realtors, only 3 percent of houses are sold through the open house method. In fact, open houses are much more useful for agents than for home sellers -- the few hours an agent spends conducting an open house can yield many new clients. Consider carefully then whether you think you can benefit from an open house. If your agent is doing a good job advertising your home, the extra time and expense of conducting an open house shouldn't be necessary. The exception may be the "caravan" described earlier, which helps to spread the word about your house among buyer agents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Things to Know About a Home Appraisal

How Do You Evict Your Freeloading Friend?

How Short Sales Work

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement