10 Tips for Planning a Move

Make a moving list and check it twice. iStockphoto.com /Georgina Palmer

These days, change is the only constant and when it happens, Americans aren't afraid to pack up their belongings and find new digs. Is your family growing? Are you in search of lower rent or moving to live in a better home? Has a new job or job transfer landed you in a new city? Whatever the reason for your move, getting everything you own from one home to another can be difficult to orchestrate. So, rather than just play it by ear and hope everything gets done in time, it's a good idea to make a solid plan well in advance of your move. What kinds of things should be included in your relocation strategy? Find out on the following pages.