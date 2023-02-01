How to Remove Scuff Marks from Shoes

" " Applying a coat of polish to your shoes can hide lots of scuff marks. Don't forget to use a brush afterward to buff the shoes to a shine. Cherries/Shutterstock

Leather is one of the highest-quality materials a shoe can be made from, but even so, leather shoes are not impervious to scuffs. Before tidying them back up, be sure they're clean and free of debris. Then, do the following:

Light scuffs: Often, a light scuff only requires a little elbow grease to get out. Simply grab a shoe brush or cloth and buff the affected area until the mark is gone. If that doesn't work, repeat the process or use one of the options below:

Heavier scuffs: More significant scuffs require a bit of product. Wipe the shoes with a damp cloth and air dry them. Apply some shoe polish on the shoes, then buff them with a brush or soft cloth. It might take a few coats to bring them back to 100 percent.

One way to prevent scuffs and scratches, or at least make them easier to get out, is by polishing leather shoes on the regular. This maintenance will keep them hydrated, thus looking newer for longer. Dried-out leather will always crack and scuff more easily than well-maintained leather.