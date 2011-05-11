Are there router bits for a drill?

It's possible to use a straight router bit for drilling because it can be used on a variety of projects and materials. In addition to being able to cut flutes in molding and create rabbets and mortises, straight router bits can also be used for drilling projects.

Remember, though: Using a router to drill your wood requires extra caution and care. The high speed of the router's rotation can quickly and easily damage your wood. Taking a few necessary precautions will help you avoid this outcome. First, make sure that your piece of wood is firmly clamped; this will prevent it from moving as you drill into it using your router. In addition, be sure to set the depth of the bit before you begin drilling. When you're ready to drill, make sure you plunge the router straight down into the piece; don't move the router in any other direction because this will increase the size of your hole.