Spider plant, also known as airplane and ribbon plant, has long grasslike leaves often with a white stripe down the middle. They are easy to care for and great for both hanging baskets and the table.
The spider plant produces rosettes of arching, grasslike leaves and long, hanging flower stems with insignificant white flowers. Plantlets develop on the hanging stems and give the plant its common names. The most common variety has apple-green leaves striped in white, but there is also an all-green version.
The thick roots of the spider plant quickly fill all available space, rendering efficient watering difficult. It is best to take the plant to the sink to let it soak in water.
Spider Plant Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Chlorophytum comosum
Common Names: Spider Plant, Airplane Plant, Ribbon Plant
Light Requirement for Spider Plant: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Spider Plant: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Spider Plant: Average Home
Temperature for Spider Plant: House to Cool
Fertilizer for Spider Plant: High Phosphorus
Potting Mix for Spider Plant: All-Purpose
Propagation of Spider Plant: Division, Layering, Plantlets
Decorative Use for Spider Plant: Hanging Basket, Table
Care Rating for Spider Plant: Very Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.