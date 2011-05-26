How do you use a spindle sander?

The spindle sander is a tool created and designed to help you achieve a smooth, flat finish to wood pieces, mostly those that are detailed or have curved edges. Gone are the days of rubbing away at your handmade banister or chair with a piece of worn sandpaper. The spindle sander, a rotating cylindrical drum, is covered with gritty sandpaper, which enables it to smooth out saw marks, rough curved edges and inside hole cuts. The oscillating spindle sander, in addition to the steady rotation of the drum, moves the drum up and down during the rotations. This helps prevent static friction, which causes burns and band marks on the wood. It also increases the life of the sanding sleeve by spreading the wear across a wider surface area.

Spindle sanders come in a range of sizes, including floor machines that can stand alone, models that sit on a bench top and even portable models that are hand-held. Floor models are larger and more expensive and suitable for big commercial projects. Bench-top and hand-held models take up less room and can be used for small do-it-yourself projects around the house.

The portable hand-held spindle sander looks very much like a regular sander; however, it includes a spindle that projects from below. This spindle is run along the curved edges of the wood to create a smooth, even, flat texture. The oscillating spindle sander works more quickly than a regular spindle sander, and its up-and-down motions make it easier to sand smaller, detailed areas without damaging the wood. Spindle sanders are ideal for adding a smooth finish to all your wood projects.