There are two kinds of sweet potato -- "dry" and "moist" -- which describes the texture of the variety. The moist varieties are often called yams, but the yam is actually a different species that is found in tropical countries.
Sweet potatoes look similar to regular potatoes, but they are not closely related.
About Sweet Potatoes
The sweet potato is a tender vining or semi-erect perennial vegetable that is grown as an annual. It has small white, pink, or red-purple flowers. The swollen, fleshy roots range in color from creamy-yellow to deep red-orange.
Common Names: Sweet potatoes, yams
Scientific Name: Ipomoea batatas
Hardiness: Very Tender (will not survive first frost)
