The sweet potatoes in supermarkets are either the moist, orange-fleshed type or the dry, yellow-fleshed variety that resemble baking potatoes in texture. The orange variety has a thicker, more colorful skin, with bright orange flesh. It is much sweeter and moister than other varieties.



Tips

for Preparing and Serving Sweet Potatoes

In the next section, we'll explain the many health benefits of sweet potatoes.

To cook sweet potatoes, boil unpeeled. Leaving the peel intact prevents excessive loss of precious nutrients and "locks" in its natural sweetness. The dry, yellow variety can be used in just about any recipe that calls for white potatoes. The darker, sweeter varieties are typically served at Thanksgiving . Try them mashed, in a souffle, or in traditional Southern sweet-potato pie.

Want more information about sweet potatoes? Try: